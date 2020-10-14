EndSWAT: Again, Protesters Block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Once again, protesters have blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway protesting against police brutality and extra-judicial killings of Nigerians.

The protest comes after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, set up a new unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS).

According to the protesters, the agitation continues because the decision to immediately replace SARS operatives with SWAT is so sudden.

The protesters are also asking the Inspector-General of Police to resign from his position.

Earlier, the protesters had turned up at Alausa, the seat of the Lagos state government, with musical instruments fully set up, singing to different tunes.