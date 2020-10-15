EndSWAT: FG Should Engage Protesters, Genuinely Address Their Issues – Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa.

Human rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has condemned the brutality meted on protesters by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, the lawyer narrated out how he hung upside down for participating in a protest against the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

“The Police has not changed in terms of interfacing with protesters. I was part of a similar protest in 1993 when we were demanding for the actualisation of June 12,” he said.

“When we got to the Ojota Bridge, we were rounded up and taken to Area F where they had a place called German Cell.

“I was hung from the head down with a rope, beaten up with late Chima Ubani. It is just by the grace of God that I didn’t die.”

He also has asked the Federal Government to engage the #EndSWAT protesters in the country, adding that there was genuine needs to address their concerns.

“Government should engage them in terms of genuine attempts at addressing the issues,” the lawyer said.

“The first thing is to set up a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The people have become victims of police brutality.”

While commending the protesters for the orderly manner they have been conducting themselves, the legal practitioner said they were demanding for the nation’s restructuring.

He, therefore, called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to respect the rights and values of the protesting youths.

READ ALSO: #EndSWAT Protesters Storm National Assembly

“This current protest is just about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). #EndSARS protest is translating into a demand for restructuring.

“#EndSARS protest is translating into some kind of vote of no confidence in the responses of government.

“The universities have been closed for months. EndSARS protest is also a declaration of demand for the reopening of the educational sector. It addresses blackout, lack of electricity, virtually all issues in our national life,” he added.

Thousands of youths across the country have in the last one week been protesting against the harassment and extrajudicial killings perpetrated mainly by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police authorities have since disbanded the unit and announced the Special Weapons and Tactics unit as its replacement.

However, the protests have continued with many demanding for more reforms.