EndSWAT: Several Injured As Hoodlums Attack Protesters In Abuja

Several persons have been injured after hoodlums hijacked the SARSMustEnd protest in Abuja.

The protesters who were marching across major streets in the city on Wednesday were said to have been attacked by a pro-SARS group.

This is coming about 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, set up a new unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS).

But despite the development, the protests have remained unabated as many Nigerians believe that a mere change of name is not the solution to the problem.

This quickly sparked a new trend #EndSWAT; with Nigerians demanding immediate justice for all victims of police brutality, among other things.

