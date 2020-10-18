By Dr. David Oyedepo

Welcome to another impactful week! I hope you were blessed by last week teaching. This week, we shall focus on: Engaging the Wonders of Godliness!

From Scriptures, we discovered that the choice for godliness is the wisest choice any man can ever make. As it is written, For bodily exercise profiteth little: but godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is, and of that which is to come (1 Timothy 4:8). However, as precious as this virtue is, it delivers on every man’s choice (Deuteronomy 30:19; Romans 6:23). It is important to understand that until we make the choice for godliness, we cannot live a godly life. Before Christ paid the price for our sins, people who made that choice were distinguished. For instance, when sin had legal hold on humanity, Joseph chose righteousness and he triumphed (Genesis 39:9). Daniel also made a heart-rooted choice against defilement and he prevailed (Daniel 1:8, 6:5). Paul said, ‘For me to live is Christ and to die is gain’ (Philippians 1:21). Let us recognise that godliness, which is vital to the outcome of our lives has been paid for but until the choice is made, it remains a daydream (1 Peter 1:16; Matthew 5:48; 1 Corinthians 6:20).

What are the Cost of ungodliness?

It Blocks our Access to Divine Wisdom: Through divine wisdom, we are empowered for exploits and at the root of exploit is godliness (Proverbs 9:10). There is no problem in life without wisdom solution (Proverbs 3:19). Joseph was a man that feared God and he commanded exploits through divine wisdom (Genesis 39:9, 41:38-44). Daniel took a stand against defilement and he prevailed through divine wisdom (Daniel 1:8, 17, 21, 5:11).

Through divine wisdom, we are empowered for exploits and at the root of exploit is godliness (Proverbs 9:10). There is no problem in life without wisdom solution (Proverbs 3:19). Joseph was a man that feared God and he commanded exploits through divine wisdom (Genesis 39:9, 41:38-44). Daniel took a stand against defilement and he prevailed through divine wisdom (Daniel 1:8, 17, 21, 5:11). It Blocks Access to Revelation: Our inheritance is not accessible without revelation (Acts 20:32). Job was a man that feared God and eschewed evil. As a result, God revealed His secret to him and that made him the greatest of all businessmen in his days (Job 1:1-3, 29:4). Therefore, the revelation of the truth and knowledge of God is a function of our godliness. We can never know God beyond the fear of God at work in our lives because the secret of the Lord is with them that fear Him and He will show them His covenant (Psalm 25:14). That is why every ungodly man is limited in the knowledge of God because the words of Scriptures are mere stories to him. Thus, only the redeemed have access to the mysteries of the Word and it is by these mysteries we command dominion (Psalm 25:14; Mark 4:11; Revelation 22:15).

What are the Nature of Sin?

If we do not know the nature of sin, we may become victims of its evil vices.

Sin is Forceful : The Bible says, With her much fair speech she caused him to yield, with the flattering of her lips she forced him (Proverbs 7:21). Just as the Spirit of God drives people, unclean spirits also drives people (Mark 1:12). This is why we must constantly engage the relevant spiritual forces against the force of iniquity for victory (Matthew 11:12).

: The Bible says, With her much fair speech she caused him to yield, with the flattering of her lips (Proverbs 7:21). Just as the Spirit of God drives people, unclean spirits also drives people (Mark 1:12). This is why we must constantly engage the relevant spiritual forces against the force of iniquity for victory (Matthew 11:12). Sin is Domineering : It exercises dominion on its victims. For instance, the men of Sodom were the most abominable of all men in their days. Sin wants us to yield to its control. This is why we must stay on guard; otherwise, it will force us into subjection thereby making us totally helpless.

: It exercises dominion on its victims. For instance, the men of Sodom were the most abominable of all men in their days. Sin wants us to yield to its control. This is why we must stay on guard; otherwise, it will force us into subjection thereby making us totally helpless. Sin is coercive : Sin does not give up until it achieves its goal. It pressurises its victims and make them lose every means of resistance.

: Sin does not give up until it achieves its goal. It pressurises its victims and make them lose every means of resistance. Sin is compelling: Sin is Addictive: Sin puts people in bondage and they cannot get themselves out of it (Hebrews 3:13-14; Romans 8:15).

To Break Free from the Power of Sin, We Must:

Engage the Power of the Tongue: As it is written, Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof (Proverbs 18:21). According to that scripture, sin equals death and righteousness equals life. That means sin and righteousness are in the power of our tongues. Every child of God has an empowered tongue that guarantees victory in the battles of life (James 3:6). Likewise, our victory over sin is impossible with a closed mouth. There is power in our tongues to ward off every force of hell that may want to enforce unrighteousness and defilement on our lives. As anointed as Christ was, He was afflicted and oppressed because He opened not His mouth (Isaiah 53:7-8). Meanwhile, when Judas betrayed Him and He was to be arrested by the guards, He asked, …Whom seek ye? They answered him, Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus saith unto them, I am he…As soon then as he had said unto them, I am he, they went backward, and fell to the ground (John 18:4-6). Our victory against the devil and over sin is domiciled in our tongue. That means we must speak loud against sin and lust because God will not confirm what we do not declare. Moreover, what we do not resist has the right to remain; but when we resist the devil, he will flee from us (Matthew 16:23; Psalm 81:10-14; James 4:7; Ephesians 4:27). We must understand that what we do not confront, we cannot conquer (Mark 11:23; Luke 21:15).