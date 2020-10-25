england-cancel-germany-friendly-after-positive-covid-19-test

ADVERTISEMENT

The England women’s football team have called off Tuesday’s friendly against Germany in Wiesbaden after a member of their backroom team tested positive for COVID-19.



“While we all wanted to play Tuesday’s game, this was absolutely the right course of action.

“I thank Germany’s staff for their understanding and our FA colleagues for their support,” England coach Phil Neville said in a statement.

The England side has not played a game since losing 1-0 to Spain at the SheBelieves Cup in March.