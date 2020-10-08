Enhancing Almajiri education in Kano

Senior Correspondent FANEN IHYONGO reports that almajiris, who hitherto flooded the streets of Kano State, in tattered clothes, begging for alms, are being provided with free food, school uniforms and learning materials to acquire compulsory western education in standard schools stocked with modern facilities.

ALMAJIRIS are children who are supposed to be learning Islamic Studies while living with their Islamic teachers.

The majority of them, however, end up begging on the streets of northern Nigeria, constituting a large number of the over 13.2 million out-of-school children in the country. They often become willing tools in the hands of terrorists and bandits, thus, compounding the country’s security challenge.

To tackle the menace, the Kano State Government under Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has built three modern almajiri-integrated boarding schools in the three senatorial zones of the state.

A prelude to this step was the evacuation of 1,098 non-indigenous almajiris to their states in April. According to the Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Garo, the government ferried 419 almajiris to Katsina, 524 to Jigawa and 155 to Kaduna states, after they tested negative to COVID-19.

Similarly, over 1,000 almajiris were repatriated to Kano from other states. This gave the Kano State Government the database of indigenous almajiris for its educational policy plan.

The three schools are in Kanawa, Madobi Local Government Area (LGA), Bunkure in Bunkure LGA and Kirawa in Bagwai LGA.

Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’ad Kiru said the schools were built and installed with required facilities for N159 million.

Kiru, who in the company of the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, conducted reporters round the schools, said headmasters had been appointed and at least 650 special teachers recruited to teach the almajiris English, Mathematics and other conventional subjects, even as they will continue with Quranic education.

The three schools have well- equipped classrooms with requisite furniture, ceiling fans, chalk boards and other learning materials. They also have libraries, laboratories, computers, generators for constant power supply, modern toilets, and boreholes for water supply and mosques.The schools have spacious fields for sports activities and tight security.

The Education commissioner said 1,000 almajiris would be enrolled in the schools once the pandemic lockdown was lifted.

“As soon as schools are reopened in Kano, the state government will enroll over 1,000 almajiris into schools where they will acquire both western and Islamic education with comfort and in a conducive atmosphere. The major beneficiaries of the new schools are the repatriated almajiris who are currently taking shelter in Karaye,” Kiru said.

Garba, added: “There is no better way to give the young children good life and ensure a better tomorrow for them than to give them adequate basic education that can enable them compete with their peers, even as they continue with their Islamic learning.”

The achievements in the education of the almajiri has been systematic. But how did it begin?

Last year, Ganduje launched the free compulsory and basic education policy and promised to integrate the almajiri sSystem of education into western education. Since then, he has pursued the programme, though the COVID-19 pandemic slowed it down.

“This will not only solve the problem of nuisance constituted by the Almajiris when they roam the streets begging, but will change the worldview of these hapless children by giving them a sense of belonging in the society,” Kiru said.