Enough of police brutality — OPC

EndSARS protesters stretching from Muri Okunola Park to Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, on Tuesday. PHOTO: Kehinde Gbadamosi.

….Demands compensation for victims

Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, has expressed support for an end to police brutality, while calling for justice against erring officers, as well as compensation to be paid to victims and their families.

It lamented that the force, under President Muhammadu Buhari, had failed to shield the brutal character it exhibited under the repressive regime of the late General Sani Abacha, even as it revealed plans to demand compensation, after compiling the ‘victims’ list’ of OPC members killed and maimed by police and other security agents in the last 26 years.

Rising from an emergency meeting, yesterday, at the Century Hotel, owned by its late Founder and President, Dr. Frederick Fasehun, in Okota-Isolo area of Lagos, the congress declared: “Enough is enough to police brutality. We are joining our voices to those of the teeming number of Nigerians who can no longer stomach a situation where their protectors have turned into their predators.”

A statement, signed by the Late Dr. Fasehun’s Deputy President,Otunba Wasiu Afolabi (alias ‘Askari’) said, the era of police impunity and brutality must stop and it would only happen when erring officers feel the full wrath of the law for their crimes.

“In the past 26 years, OPC members have been tragic victims in the frontline of police brutality.

“And our organisation has only shown excessive self-restraint in such provocative and tragic incidents because Dr. Fasehun was a peace-loving citizen and we wanted to avoid disturbing the public peace in a South-West zone whose interest we swore to protect,” Afolabi said.

Expressing support for the ongoing nationwide “EndSARS” demonstrations, the socio-cultural organisation, however, urged participants to remain peaceful in exercising their Freedom of Expression.

“Unfortunately, instead of the police to see these citizens’ demonstrations as an opportunity to exhibit civility and repentance, the uniformed men have once again embarked on killing peaceful and unarmed demonstrators.

“OPC shall be sending its own victims list to the IGP, Amnesty International and other Human Rights bodies, as well as the Yoruba South-West governors of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Kwara and Kogi,” Afolabi said.

