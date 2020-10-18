Entertainers who have identified with #ENDSARS protests

By Samuel Oamen

As the #ENDSARS protests rage across the nation, leading entertainers have been providing moral and psychological supports for the youths.

A couple of them have physically shown up to back the protesters, serving as morale boosters.

Here are a few entertainers who have openly identified with the protests:

· Runtown

Douglas Jack Agu popularly known as Runtown, on 4th October, tweeted that “This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020. They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won’t work this time!!!. “Let’s all come out to peacefully reach out to our “Elected” leaders beyond social media!!! Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate. 10 AM,” the music star tweeted.

He came out as promised and the protest was successful.

· FALZ

Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, lending his voice by copying cc’ Runtown’s tweet, tweeted that “I will be at the peaceful #EndSARS protest taking place on Thursday, Oct 8 by 10AM. We take off from Lekki Phase 1 toll gate!

Speaking at the protest, Falz said: “We are here to let our intention be known that we do not want SARS anymore.

“They come with all sorts of stories about reform, what they are allowed and what they are not allowed to do but it is about time to completely abolish SARS that is why we are here.”

· Mr Macaroni

Comedian Debo Adedayo, who is popularly known as Mr. Macaroni has been a leading light galvanizing the protests in Lagos.

On Thursday 8, October, he joined the protesters to spend the night outside the terraces of the Lagos Assembly. He has been tweeting aggressively to sustain the tempo.

· DAVIDO

Davido has been at least two protests in Abuja. He met with the IGP over reforms in the Police Force. He has also been active on social media urging the protesters not to back down.

· Wizkid

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid and several Nigerians staged a protest against police brutality in London.

The protest took place at the Nigeria High Commission, Thai Square last Sunday with the singer urging youths to speak up against ills in the country.

He said: “My people, I want this message to go out to every Nigerian youth. Your voice has been heard,” he added. “Don’t let anyone tell you you don’t have a voice. You all have a voice! And don’t be scared to speak up.”

· Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Housemate, Tacha, also threw her weight behind the protest after she criticised Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike over a ban placed against the proposed protest in Port Harcourt.

In a series of tweets on her verified Twitter handle, she wrote: “With all due respect to your Excellency, you are a lawyer and I believe you know better, this is a democracy system and Rivers State belongs to all the daughters and sons of the state. It is our right to peaceful protest against police brutality.”

· Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage joined Runtown, Falz and others on the 8th of October at Lekki Toll gate for the protest.

She also called on American music icon Beyonce to lend her voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Savage, in an Instagram live session, spoke about the state of the nation and the ongoing agitation for an end to police brutality. “Nigeria is bad,” she began in a pensive mood. Then she went on to talk about the virtues and thriving spirit of Nigerians in spite of the bad state of the nation. She also called out privileged Nigerians who feel the protests do not concern them.

· Small Doctor

Musician Adekunle Temitope aka Small Doctor has been a lifeline for the Lagos protests. He mobilised youths in Agege to the Lagos Assembly. He released a single ‘Soro Soke,’ which has been the anthem of the protesters in Lagos.