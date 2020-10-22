enugu-exempts-essential,-emergency-workers-from-curfew

The Enugu State Government has exempted health, essential, and emergency workers from the curfew imposed on the three Local Government Areas (LGAs) that make up Enugu metropolis.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, gave the clarification in a statement on Thursday.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Wednesday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the three LGAs – Enugu East, Enugu North, and Enugu South, after the EndSARS protest turned violent.

“Sequel to the earlier announcement on the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Enugu metropolis, the government has approved that persons on essential services in the affected areas such as health care workers, the staff of water corporation, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), fire service, and State Emergency Management Agency had been exempted.

“They shall continue to attend to their duties as the curfew last,’’ Aroh said.

Vanguard