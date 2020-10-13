EPL announces five new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said there has been five positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing.

There were 1,128 players and club staff tested between Monday, 5 October and Sunday, 11 October.

Those who tested positive have not been identified and will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

There were nine positive tests between 28 September and 4 October in the previous round of testing, following 10 in the seven days before that.

A statement read: “The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”