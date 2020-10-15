EPL: Ighalo battle-ready for Newcastle United clash

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has reiterated his readiness to deliver for Manchester United if called upon by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Still without a Premier League goal to his name for the club, Ighalo looks most likely to get another opportunity to get off the mark for Manchester United in the League when the Red Devils face Newcastle United on Saturday night.

The former Nigeria international came off the bench in the season opener against Crystal Palace but was not among the substitutes for subsequent top-flight matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, he started in the Carabao Cup victories, at Luton Town and Brighton, and is likely to come into manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thinking at the weekend, with fellow forwards, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, both unavailable.

“I’m always ready,” Ighalo told United’s official website. “Whenever the gaffer calls me, my idea is just to give my best in training, work hard and wait for my opportunity – to take it.

“Hopefully, I’ll just keep my head down, keep working hard every day. Come to the training ground every day and give it my best. Whenever the gaffer needs me, I will come and give my best.”

Newcastle have enjoyed a better start to the 2020/21 season compared to United and that makes them a potential hard nut to crack.

However, Ighalo is positive that United can shake off the disappointing home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur and get a good result against the Magpies.

“We are working hard and looking forward to it,” added Ighalo. “We’ve been training hard. Those of us who did not go to the international teams have been working seriously hard.

“Everyone is in top shape and, when those who have been in the international teams are all back, I think we are in good heart to win the game. I know we didn’t start the season well so we’ll try to start from this weekend and try to win the game to kick the season off,” the 31-year old concluded.