EPL: Iwobi in action as Everton hold Liverpool in four-goal thriller

After his outings in two international friendly games with the Super Eagles, Alex Iwobi returned to action with Everton on Saturday and it was worthwhile for the midfielder and his teamates.

The Toffees came from behind twice as they forced Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in a largely entertaining tie.

It was Sadio Mane who set the tone for the day as he shot Liverpool in front just two minutes and fifteen seconds into the game.

The goal by the Senegalese is Liverpool’s fastest Merseyside derby goal in the Premier League, and the second fastest overall in this fixture in the competition since 1999.

However, Everton who are hoping to make it five wins in five game fired in the equaliser in the 19th minute through Micheal Keane.

Hard as both teams tried, there were no more goals until the 72nd minute when Mohammed Salah restored Liverpool’s lead.

Iwobi was introduced moments later, and his coming brought some luck for Everton as they scored the equaliser in the 81st minute through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Both teams came close to snatching all three points in the later stages, but it was not to be as the game ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

This is the eighth time in nine games that the game at Goodison Park would end in a stalemate.

Despite the draw, Everton are still top on the Premier League standings with 13 points from five games.

Liverpool are second with 10 points from the same number of games.