epl-round-up:-liverpool-go-top-after-comeback-win-against-west-ham

Liverpool’s quest to defend the English Premier League title they won last season is very much on track.

The Reds came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win over West Ham on Saturday at Anfield.

Diogo Jota’s second goal in Liverpool shirt ensured Jurgen Klopp’s men shook off an early setback and go on top of the table, while awaiting Everton’s match against Newcastle on Sunday.

The Reds have 16 points from seven games.

In the other Saturday game, Chelsea romped to a 3-0 win away to Burnley.

Hakim Ziyech is proving to be a worthwhile addition as he became the first Chelsea player since Diego Costa in 2014 to score on his first two starts for the club in all competitions.

The Moroccan opened the scoring in the 26th minute of Saturday’s Premier League match against Burnley after being played in by Tammy Abraham.

Kurt Zouma powered a header home to make it 2-0, before Timo Werner got on the scoresheet to seal the emphatic win.

Elsewhere Manchester City did just enough to get three points against Sheffield United.

Kyle Walker’s long range shot gave City all the three points from the day’s early kick off.

There will be more Premier League action on Sunday with pick of the bunch obviously the potentially explosive clash between Manchester United and Arsenal.