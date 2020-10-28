World News

Er, Can I Ask a Few Questions About Abortion?

By
0
er,-can-i-ask-a-few-questions-about-abortion?
Views: Visits 0

You know who really reduced abortion numbers in the U.S.? President Obama, with the Affordable Care Act.

M.L.B. Says Justin Turner Refused to Stay Off Field After Dodgers’ Win

Previous article

Trump’s Closing Argument on Virus Clashes With Science, and Voters’ Lives

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News