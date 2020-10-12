Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump wish Lara a happy 38th birthday as Eric goes to Wisconsin for campaign

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:46 EDT, 12 October 2020 | Updated: 12:55 EDT, 12 October 2020

Lara Trump is celebrating her 38th birthday today, and the Trump family is sending their well wishes on social media.

Her husband Eric, 36, wished his wife a happy birthday on Twitter and Instagram this morning as he jetted off to Wisconsin for a pair of Trump campaign events.

Meanwhile, sister-in-law Tiffany — who celebrates her own birthday tomorrow — shared a gallery of photos of herself with her ‘Libra sister’ Lara on her special day.

Shout-out: Eric Trump wished his ‘beautiful wife’ Lara a happy birthday on social media today

Family photos: Eric, 36, shared several photos of his wife, including several with their two kids, Luke and Carolina

Presidential spots: President Donald Trump’s son also shared photos of the pair of them on Air Force One and at Camp David

‘Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @LaraLeaTrump – We all love you very much!’ Eric wrote on two of his social media platforms.

‘Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @LaraLeaTrump – We all love you very much!’ Eric wrote

On Instagram, President Donald Trump’s son shared several family photos, including a posed shot of himself, Lara, and their two kids Luke and Carolina.

In another image, a dolled-up Lara is pictured in the children’s nursery wearing a thigh-skimming hot pink dress, while yet another snap shows her on the campaign trail making a speech.

Eric also posted snaps of the couple together at Camp David and boarding Air Force One.

However, sadly for the couple they are not spending much of Lara’s birthday together; Eric shared his birthday wishes while on the road for his father’s campaign today.

Eric jetted off to Wisconsin, where he will make two campaign stops, early on Monday morning, while Lara is thought to be at home caring for their children.

First was the Operation Make America Great Again! Event in Menomonee Falls, which will be followed by another event with the same name in Milton.

Flashback: Tiffany also wished Lara a happy birthday, posting this photo from their UK trip

Original: The pair both dressed up for the garden party at Winfield House in London last year

‘Happy happy birthday to my libra sister,’ she wrote, adding a Libra emoji

Lara herself hosted a digital event on Sunday night, participating in a call to prayer with the President, televangelist James Robison, Pastors Paula White-Cain and Sam Rodriguez, retired baseball player Darryl Strawberry, and Christian broadcaster Joni Lamb.

Meanwhile, Lara’s sister-in-law Tiffany, 26, also posted about her birthday on Instagram this morning.

Tiffany’s own birthday is tomorrow, October 13.

‘Happy happy birthday to my libra sister,’ she wrote, adding a Libra emoji. ‘I love you so much Lara!’

Tiffany led with a photo of the pair at a garden party at Winfield House on their UK visit last year. The image, which appears to have undergone some heavy editing, shows Tiffany and Lara in formal gowns and big earrings, smiling inside at the event.

Scrapbook: Another snap shows them smiling with baby Carolina, while another shows them posing outside at Mar-a-Lago (pictured)

All the ladies: She also shared a photo of she and Laura posing with Kimberly Guilfoyle

Blondes: Tiffany also shared a photo of her and Lara with Ivanka

Another snap shows them smiling with baby Carolina, while another shows them posing outside at Mar-a-Lago.

Tiffany also shared a photo of her and Lara with Ivanka, and another with Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Lara’s husband may be out of town, but the mother-of-two isn’t celebrating alone. On Sunday, Saturday, she share a photo of herself with her mother on Instagram, writing: ‘Mimi’s here!’

She, her mom, and her kids went out to walk their dogs and followed it up with time on the swing set for the kids on Sunday.