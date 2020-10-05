Eritrea: Farmajo Arrives in Asmara for Bilateral Talks

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Sunday arrived in Asmara the capital of Eritrea.

Isaias Afwerki, the president of Eritrea accorded a warm welcome to President Farmajo and his delegation on their arrival at Asmara international airport.

According to the president’s office ( Villa Somalia), the president will be in Asmara for a two-day visit for bilateral talks.

“H.E President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has arrived at the presidential palace to a grand reception from his host H.E President Isaias Afwerki,” Villa Somalia said.

“H.E the President is on a two-day working visit where he will also engage in bilateral talks to strengthen the ties between our brotherly nations.”