Eternal vigilance

AFTER the community spread of the last five months, the vanguard against COVID-19 infection must go back to where the threat all started: the nation’s borders, especially the airports. As health minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, just suggested, there must be scaled-up surveillance at Nigeria’s international airports.

That suggestion followed a piece of dreary news: that 80 out of 2, 403 supposedly COVID-19-free passengers from abroad re-tested positive, seven days after arriving Nigeria, according to Dr. Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Though this failure rate of 3.3 % should normally not be alarming, for notoriously fast-spreading virus like COVID-19, it should clang the alarm bells. It could be enough to start another round of coronavirus flare.

That could pose a potent menace, at a time the PTF and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are saying COVID-19 infection figures are climbing down. That piece of good news is prompting further re-opening, of the hitherto shuttered sectors of the economy.

The report did not give details on follow-up actions on the failed 80. But it should go without saying that all COVID-19 protection and safety protocols have been triggered: isolation of the original case, contact tracing of those (s)he must have mingled with, and treatment of all — either at home with strict COVID-19 treatment regimen, or at isolation/treatment centres. If all of these were not done, we must brace up for jumping numbers, in the coming months.

Just as well too, the health authorities insisted on back-up tests after arriving Nigeria, which on the surface looked like a waste, since the travellers were armed with COVID-19 negative certificates, from the countries they were coming from. While these negative-turned-positive cases could be part of reported COVID-19 test glitches (and to be sure, 3.3 % isn’t such a high number test-wise), more needs to be done to improve the integrity of these tests.

However, the Nigerian COVID-19 story must return to where it all began: the borders. From flaring cases in Europe, India, the rest of Asia and Russia, the menace of fresh re-infection from abroad is very real.

Israel is in a fresh two-week total national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself a COVID-19 survivor, is darkly hinting at another lockdown, though UK businesses are equally lobbying that should there be any at all, it should be restricted to specific crisis localities.

Spain (particularly, Barcelona and the Basque region), France, Italy, Sweden and other European countries are sounding similar alarms, sensing the double jeopardy of COVID-19 and the traditional flu season, which dawns at Fall.

The news that US President, Donald Trump and wife just copped the virus hit the wires on October 2. Trump’s COVID-19 story is peculiar: the reckless president thumping his nose at a clear peril, has at last gone awry.

Months on end, President Trump had shunned the wearing of masks, as advocated by his own scientists. He also showed near-absolute contempt for social distancing. With his supporters politicising the wearing of masks and social distancing, while cramped at big rallies, the wilful playing down of COVID-19, for political scores, was disaster foretold.

That Trump is down with the virus shows America’s coronavirus peril in seedy technicolor! It’s the worst global case with more than 7.31 million infections and more than 208, 000 deaths — and both still counting.

But what have American and other global COVID-19 cases got to do with Nigeria? Just that we are back to February 27, when Nigeria’s index case — an Italian citizen returning from Milan, Italy, to Lagos, Nigeria — was confirmed. That singular traveller not only opened Nigeria’s COVID-19 pandemic account, it also turned Lagos and Ogun states into its earliest epicentres.

There were criticisms back then that had Nigeria shuttered its air borders early enough, that first case could have been delayed — and the subsequent roll-back, coupled with the knowledge gained, helped in better managing the pandemic’s spread.

Let it not be said that any negligence powered a second wave, given the admirable way Nigeria handled its coronavirus spread, isolation and treatment. The only way to avert that is extra vigilance at airports, to fend off probable carriers from overseas, Nigerians being great travellers.

If that is meticulously done, we stand a good chance of consolidating the present COVID-19 gains. Eternal border vigilance, therefore, is the price of COVID-19 freedom.