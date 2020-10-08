Ethiopia: Govt Needs to Take Stiff Measure Against Outlawed State Leadership – Politician

ADDIS ABABA – The House of Federation (HoF) on Tuesday passed a resolution as the federal government cannot build relations with Tigray State Council and the State’s top law enforcement bodies that have come to office through an unconstitutional means.

In its regular session, HoF deliberated on the implementation of resolutions it had previously passed focusing on constitutional interpretations.

Despite the discontinuation of communications, the federal government has to work only with other administrative echelons such as Woreda, City and Kebele administrations as well as other legal entities of the State centering on peace, development and other basic demands of the people of Tigray, according to HoF’s resolution.

Speaking to Addis Zemen yesterday, Dr. Aregawi Berhe, Tigray Democratic Coalition Party Chairperson said the State’s leadership disobeys the federal government as a tactic to avoid accountability to their previous and current violations of laws.

“Since the people in general should not bear the burden resulted from the leadership’s misdeeds, it is appropriate for the federal government to come to decision to work with the administration at the lower echelon.”

He said the federal government needs to turn its back on the ruling clique and has to take stiff measures against the thug while at the same time meeting the demands of the public by working with federal police, defense force, Woredas and other legal entities.

The resolution came following a report by a Constitutional Interpretation and Identity Affairs Standing Committee that showed as the resolution of HoF passed earlier in September was not put to effect.

It was to be recalled that HoF passed resolution stating that the election code the State of Tigray issued, the ensued establishment of State’s Election Commission as well as resolutions it passes and other activities it executes contravene the FDRE Constitution; hence, are considered null and void.

The House indicated that the proclamation 351/2012 which the state has issued stands in contradiction to the Constitution’s Art. 55 (15) and 55 (2) (d), according to a statement the House posted on its Facebook page earlier in September.

The Election Board established per 351/2012 also overrides the Constitution’s Art. 102 which mandates the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia to organize elections.

Hence, it said, per the Constitution’s Art. 9 (1), the State’s proclamation, the Commission, and other activities it undertakes are invalid.