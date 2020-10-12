Ethnicity Now Interfering In #EndSARS Protest As ProSARS Protesters Take To Streets In The North (Photos)

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, dissolved the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which generated several reactions.

Youths and socio-cultural organisations in the South welcomed the development which came after a series of protest against SARS across major cities in the country.

The IGP noted that the dissolution was in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, adding that all officers and men of the now-defunct SARS were being redeployed with immediate effect.

The IGP made the announcement at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja. He said that the Force was not oblivious of the ever-present need to combat armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the country which was before now the core mandate of the erstwhile squad.

Mr Adamu further assured Nigerians that a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps would evolve and should be announced in due course.

In reaction to the development, the PAN Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) welcomed the dissolution of SARS and described the action as a positive detour from established “unheeding” tendency of the Buhari administration.

According to PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, the government, for once, heeded the uproar of citizens against SARS and acted promptly in disbanding the special squad, whose personnel went off their duty lines and core mandate of combating armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the country.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) also said it was in full support of the disbandment, describing it as Buhari’s resolve to “achieve better policing and reform in the police force.”

Also, the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the disbandment of the Special Anti-robbery Squad was a victory for youths of Nigeria, saying they voiced out and it was heard clearly by the government.

However, what seemed to come as a shock is the confusion in Bauchi, Sokoto, Zamfara and other Northern States; caused by some northern youths who in a counter-protest, have dissociated themselves from #EndSARS agitations.

The group, under the aegis of the Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN), was seen with placards of different inscriptions at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). They said the Police formation only required reform.

Speaker of the group, Ukkasha Hamza Rahuma, who led almost 100 youths, said: “We have the belief that the decision of the Force to establish SARS was done in good faith to checkmate the illegal activities of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery in the society following the rampant cases of the harassment and loss of valuable items to men of the underworld.”

Justifying their position, the Northern youths say the region has come under huge security threats which has always been checked by the SARS.

See photos from the ProSARS protest below:

