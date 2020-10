US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania waves as he arrives onboard Airforce 1 at the Caen-Carpiquet airport, on June 6, 2019 to attend the DDay 75th anniversary ceremonies.

LOIC VENANCE / AFP

EU chief Charles Michel on Friday wished President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a quick recovery after the US first couple tested positive for Covid-19.

“Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Covid-19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live,” Michel said in a tweet.

AFP