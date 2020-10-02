EU Leaders Agree to Adopt Sanctions on Belarus Officials

The European Union reached an early morning deal Friday to advance a sanctions package on Belarus in coming days after Cyprus and Greece won the bloc’s backing on a statement demanding an end to Turkish drilling in what they claim as their waters, leaders said.

The Belarus sanctions, which will target around 40 people allegedly responsible for repressing protests and for election fraud, were originally promised in August but were held up by a Cypriot demand that the EU toughen its response to Turkey’s energy work off its coast.

For now, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko won’t be included in the sanctions though he remains a possible target of a travel ban and asset freeze. The leaders called on the EU to formally approve the sanctions “without delay.” European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after the meeting that could happen later Friday.

The U.K. and Canada on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Mr. Lukashenko and seven senior figures in his government, a sign of widening discontent in the West over ongoing repression of peaceful protests against his purported victory in a disputed election.

Western officials have accused Mr. Lukashenko and his allies of multiple human rights violations in detaining and allegedly torturing protesters following the Aug. 9 vote, which Mr. Lukashenko’s opponents and Western governments say was rigged in his favor to extend his more than a quarter-century in power.

The EU has called for a rerun of the presidential elections with international supervision. It has warned it could add additional sanctions if Mr. Lukashenko refuses to enter dialogue with the opposition.

While the Belarus sanctions had broad support, the bloc has been deeply split over how to respond to Turkey’s increasingly frequent flexing of military muscle in the region, including its unilateral moves to explore and drill for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey says it has the right to seek energy resources in the region.

The leaders spent eight hours Thursday arguing over draft texts on Turkey, including whether to green-light any sanctions on Turkish people or entities.

Germany and EU officials have been arguing that the bloc needed space to rebuild trust with Ankara. France, Greece and Cyprus have been urging the bloc to exert more pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In the end, the call to give priority to diplomatic efforts won out. The leaders settled on a statement which called on Turkey to refrain “from unilateral actions which run counter to EU interests” but steered clear of any immediate action in response.

The leaders said they would discuss ties with Turkey in December and if Ankara didn’t show any willingness to improve ties, sanctions would be imposed.

“In case of renewed unilateral actions or provocations in breach of international law, the EU will use all the instruments and the options at its disposal…in order to defend its interests and those of its member states,” they said in a statement.

Last month, senior EU officials floated options to member states for action against Turkey including broader-based economic restrictions. However the bloc is also promising renewed talks on issues like visa-free entry to the EU and improved trade ties if Ankara works more closely with the bloc.

Western diplomats said tensions between Ankara and Athens this summer rose to levels not seen since the 1970s, when Turkey and Greece came close to a direct military conflict over Cyprus. Greece and Turkey are North Atlantic Treaty Organization members.

However Turkey has for now suspended its energy activities in waters claimed by Greece but not by Cyprus. Separately, Turkey and Greece reached an agreement Thursday, mediated by NATO, to take measures to avoid an air or naval clash in the eastern Mediterranean, including a hotline between the two countries.

European diplomats have also grown alarmed by Mr. Erdogan’s decision to send troops into Libya and Syria, its unconditional support for Azerbaijan in renewed fighting with Armenia and its acquisition of advanced weaponry from Russia.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said France had clear evidence that jihadist fighters were leaving Syria to go to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh via Turkey. Mr. Macron had earlier criticized Ankara for what he called its bellicose comments against Armenia over its conflict with Azerbaijan.

