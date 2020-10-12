World News

EU to Sanction Russia Over Poisoning and Belarus Leader Over Crackdown

The European Union agreed Monday to impose targeted sanctions against Russian officials and entities allegedly involved in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny but officials insisted the move should not undercut Europe’s continued high-level contacts with President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg backed a Franco-German proposal to impose a travel ban and asset freeze, although a final list must still be approved. Diplomats have said France and Germany last week put forward a list…

