Eunice Bolatito Oyelade buried

Madam Eunice Bolatito Oyelade has passed away. She was born in Inisa, Osun State to Mr James Babawale and Ruth Foyeke on March 3rd, 1930. She got married in 1950 to Rev Anthony Ladosu Oyelade whom she met as a co-student of St. Peter’s Anglican Church Primary School, Inisa.

She was raised in the Anglican Church but moved to Apostolic movement after marriage where her husband worshipped after conversion from Islamic faith. She served in St. Paul’s Apostolic Church with her husband who passed on in 2002. She later founded the Christ Living Apostolic Church, Oke-Iyanu, Kuole, Ibadan which she oversaw till God called her home. Members of her congregation still recount with relish the last sermon she preached a few weeks before her home call.

The funeral service held at New Covenant Church Onireke Centre on October 16, 2020. In attendance at the funeral service are Rev. Emmanuel Ajao (Associate General Overseer New Covenant Church), Arc. Alex Adegboye (Senior Pastor, The Stone Church), Pastor Michael Gbenga Adenigba (Living Faith Church, Kosobo, Oyo) amongst others.

Greatest Grandma is fondly remembered by her children Mrs Ekundayo Olufunmilayo Omole, Mrs Dorcas Oyenike Adetifa, Evangelist Mrs. Grace Olubisi Jolaosho, Rev. Michael Olufemi Oyelade (Deputy General Overseer, New Covenant Church), Mrs. Lydia Abosede Oluyomi Akinwale, Pastor Mrs. Emmanuela Ayodeji Oluwole, Pastor Isaac Oludare Oyelade, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.