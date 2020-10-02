Europa League draw: Celtic get AC Milan, Lille; Arsenal meet Dundalk

Scottish side, Celtic, have been handed a tough Europa League group tie alongside AC Milan of Italy and Lille of France, while Arsenal of England will take on Irish side Dundalk.



Celtic were drawn in Group H where they will meet the Italian giants, as well as Lille and Sparta Prague of Czech Republic.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, beaten finalists in 2019, will play Austria’s Rapid Vienna, Molde of Norway and Dundalk in Group B.

Dundalk defeated KI Klaksvík of Faroe Islands 3-1 in Dublin on Thursday to reach the group stages for just the second time in their history, with Shamrock Rovers the only other Irish side to make it that far in 2011.

Tottenham face a trip to Bulgaria, Austria and Belgium to play Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp respectively.

Having faced Porto of Portugal in the group stages last season, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side of Scotland will again travel to Portugal to face Benfica, as well as Standard Liege of Belgium and Lech Poznan of Poland.

Leicester of England also face Portuguese opposition after being drawn in Group G alongside Braga, AEK Athens of Greece and Ukranian side, Zorya Luhansk.

The group stages get underway on October 19, with six rounds of group games running through to mid-December.

Matchday 1: October 22



Matchday 2: October 29



Matchday 3: November 5



Matchday 4: November 26



Matchday 5: December 3



Matchday 6: December 10

Whoever is lucky enough to go all the way will go head to head at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in Poland on May 26 next year.

Spanish Seville, the prospective 2021 host, will now host the 2022 event.

Before the draw, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was named UEFA Europa League player of the season 2019/20 after scoring seven goals in the tournament last season.

Europa League draw in full:

Group A: Roma, Young Boys, Cluj, CSKA Sofia

Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde, Dundalk

Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Be’er-Sheva, Nice

Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan

Group E: PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, Omonia

Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, NK Rijeka

Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille

Group I: Villareal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor

Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp

Group K: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg

Group L: Gent, Red Star Belgrade, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec.