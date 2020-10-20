Europa League: Leke James to miss Molde tie

By Tunde Liadi

EUROPA League campaigner, Molde FK, will be without their Nigerian attacker, Leke James when they face the Republic of Ireland side, Dundalk in a group tie on Thursday at the Tallaght Stadium, Dublin.

James has been nursing a muscle strain injury since his last game for the Norwegian side on September 29 against Ferencvaros in the Champions League playoffs game they were eliminated on the away goal rule after 3-3 aggregate scores.

The striker revealed that he hopes to resume team training this week after completing his physiotherapy and individual training sessions and that the game with the Irish side would come too soon for him to be part of it.

“I’ve been doing alternative training but hopefully resume team training this week,” James said in a chat.