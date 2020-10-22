europa-league-round-up:-iheanacho-sets-new-record;-osimhen-suffers-home-defeat

Kelechi Iheanacho on Thursday night emerged as the first Nigerian to provide two assists in a UEFA Europa League game, as he propelled Leicester City to a 3-0 win over Zorya.

Aside from providing two assists, Iheanacho capped his wonderful performance with a goal of his own as the Foxes began their quest in Europe on a bright note.

2 – Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho has become the first Nigerian to assist two goals in a single UEFA Europa League game. Catalyst. #UEL pic.twitter.com/ixb4FaVNlS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2020

Brendan Rodger’s men had suffered a last-minute 1-0 defeat in their last outing in the Premier League against Aston Villa, but they gave their fans a lot to cheer about in the Europa League clash.

The Foxes’ other goals were scored by James Maddison in the 29th minute, and Harvey Barnes who found the back of the net just before half time.

Iheanacho’s Nigerian teammate, Wilfred Ndidi, was still missing in action due to his injury.

Elsewhere, two Nigerians were in action in the thrilling eight-goal thriller between Villarreal and Sivasspor.

It was Villarreal that triumphed 5-3 with Samuel Chukwueze getting a goal. And, while Olarenwaju Kayode got a goal for his Turkish club, it was not enough to get a share of the spoils.

In Belgium, Leon Balogun was key in the defense line as his Scottish club, Rangers romped to a 2-0 win over Standard Liege away from home.

Joe Aribo was also a 67th minute for Steven Gerrard’s side.

New Super Eagles defender, Kevin Apkoguma, was also in action for 90 minutes as his German club Hoffenheim triumphed 2-0 over FK Crvena Zvezda.

There was also an away win for Ramon Azeez’s Granada who edged PSV Eindhoven 2-1.

Also, Jose Mourinho led Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-0 win over LASK while Arsenal came from behind to beat Austrian side, Rapid Wien 2-1.

31 – Spurs have scored 31 goals in all competitions this season, five more than any other Premier League side. Devastating. #UEL pic.twitter.com/SJTseUasQb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2020

It was not a pleasant outing for Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates as they were beaten 1-0 at home by AZ Alkmaar.

Dani de Wit’s 57th-minute goal gave the visitors victory and all the points on offer.