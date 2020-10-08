Europe’s leading gaming operator ZEturf Group launches ZEbet in Nigeria

ZEbet is determined to re-define the gaming experience of bettors in Nigeria; offering a wide range of sporting events (Live betting and Pre-match), virtuals and much more; including new and exciting competitive markets.

In Europe, AS Saint-Etienne and ZEbet entered a partnership for the 2019-2020 season with ZEbet becoming the club’s official partner. This mutually beneficial partnership has gained ZEbet added visibility across the industry in Europe and it is expected that with its expansion into Nigeria, ZEbet will continue to foster such partnerships across Africa.

Owner and CEO of ZEbet, Emmanuel de Rohan Chabot said: “We’re excited to launch ZEbet into Africa’s most competitive Sports Betting market. For us, it was about bringing a premium experience to the Nigerian punter.

Reading, then hearing complaints on deposits failing, poor odds, delayed settlements, slow payouts amongst other challenges informed our decision to build the best Sports Betting platform in Nigeria. Now we can comfortably say Nigerians are getting the experience they deserve.”

ZEbet provides a world class betting platform, with their over 16 years of experience in the betting industry, offering super competitive odds, bonuses, promotions as well an instant payout service.

About ZEbet



ZEbet is the registered trading name of ZEgaming Nigeria Limited. We are licensed and regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) of Nigeria.

ZEbet was launched in 2014 by ZEturf, which started in 2004 as a challenger website for horserace betting and has since attained the number 2 position for horse online sports betting company in France.

Today our successful Group operates in France, Malta, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, and now Nigeria. ZEbet has asserted itself in Europe with over 100,000 monthly punters and is excited at its novel expansion into Africa.

ZEbet is available on web and mobile at http://www.zebet.ng/.

For more information, visit www.zebet.ng and follow ZEbet on Instagram @ZEbetNG; Twitter @ZEbetNG; and join the conversation on social media, use: #WeSpeakYourGame

For inquires, send an email to support@zebet.ng or contact 01-8888BET (01-8888238).