eurozone-economy-soars-but-covid-19-resurgence-leaves-it-the-global-weak-spot

The eurozone economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, but has already stalled in the face of a resurgence of coronavirus infections and tough new restrictions, leaving Europe lagging even further behind the U.S. and Asia in its recovery from the crisis.

Figures released by the European Union’s statistics agency Friday showed the combined gross domestic product of the eurozone’s 19 members was 12.7% higher in the three months through September than in the previous quarter, having declined 11.8% in the three months…