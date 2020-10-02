World News Even the White House’s Testing Regime Couldn’t Stop Coronavirus By Aaron E. Carroll 17 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 56 The key to slowing down the spread of infections is to have few, if any, close contacts. There’s just no getting around it. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments