Evolution, integration and values

Dayo Sobowale

Today’s topic evolved from a mixture of the Nigerian Head of State 60th Independence Anniversary speech on October 1,   the spat between  the EU  and some member  states over democratic values and compliance with EU Laws  and the very   divisive   presidential    debate   in the US   this week. The   three    issues indeed  are about   nation building and the problems of leading multi  ethnic  and  diverse   societies  and nation states. While  the Nigerian President’s speech  was a    realistic sermon and   frank  appraisal  of how Nigeria  is fairing  right now at 60 , the division or dissent amongst  member states in the EU was  triggered  by   a  Commission Vice  President  in charge of  values and transparency  while the bitterness of the US debate showed America at its  worst in terms of political  division and extremely low  level  of tolerance and mutual respect for opposing political views or respect  for political  differences.

Let me  note at the outset that the Nigerian President’s speech was a lesson in nation building while  also admitting the government’s failure in some  or many respects. In   addition Nigerians   on  Oct 1 protested in some cities against what  they called the government’s failure and the recent increases in fuel  prices l and electricity tariffs. These  protesters  were threatened not to protest  by   the   Police,  yet  they  did. They  are brave Nigerians in my view and they  are patriots and the government which has admitted its faults largely,  should  treat   such protests with kid gloves because a protest  in broad daylight is preferable  to revolutions hatched secretly,  which  can  be turbulent and disruptive of political stability.   The  point  I  want  to make here is that  comparably  Nigeria and its leader this time around appear more level  headed than  the leaders of both the EU  and the US  in  the way it has handled its evolution as a nation state,  the integration of  the   diverse    tribes   and nation states   that  make up Nigeria   nation    as well    as    the   democratic  values  evolving   in the Nigerian  political  system.

While the Nigerian president called for   the   beginning of a process of healing, he admitted ‘the stereotype of thinking of ourselves as coming from one part of the country  before seeing ourselves as Nigerians is key starting point to  project us on the road to our deserved nations’ evolution and integration’  Which  is another  way of saying that tribalism is the bane of Nigeria’s evolution and integration as  a  nation  where   all   Nigerians  have  equal  opportunities  and  rights.  It is  this observation that we shall   dilate   on at length today  while comparing  its   language  and admonition  with the violent and insulting language  that the leaders of the EU    have  been hurling at each other  this week  over  issues  of EU Integration ,  evolution and protection of democratic values .As   well as  the  verbal assault  that the  two   presidential  candidates for the US presidential  election shouted at each with  the opposing candidate calling the incumbent  president a liar, a fool and finally  asking   him   to ‘shut up, man ‘

Let  us  now look at the advice of the Nigerian president that Nigerians should see themselves  first as  Nigerians  before seeing themselves as Hausa, Ibo, Efik or Yoruba. In a nation where merit is the standard judgement on performance, and opportunities  are equal , it  should be easy  to be a Nigerian first in all  competitions    or  opportunities  of life. But  really  that is not the  case in Nigeria where we have the quota system and federal government appointments  are lopsided in favour of the North and those tribes in power. In  addition, one’s  ethnic  culture or values  are learnt  from birth and it  is that which  shapes  a Nigerian’s   thinking and loyalties. There  is as yet no  Nigerian  way of looking at  issues and none  has evolved. Indeed what  has evolved is  a culture of’ everybody for himself, God  for  us all ‘or’ the devil take the hindmost‘. What  some  have said in the   past is that  it is difficult   to  have  loyalty to a Nigerian nation because Nigeria is a mere geographic expression or a conglomeration of strange tribes with nothing  in  common  forcibly put together by Lord  Lugard in 1914. Such  thinking is opposite  to what the Nigerian president is asking for. Such thinking says that tribal values are well known and respected and it is such values that should be transferred to the Nigerian nation and not the other way round. Which  means you  have to be  a proud tribesman or woman before you can transfer such  values to the Nigerian nation. Also  with the policy  of Federal  character  being used to  do ethnic balancing,  your  tribe matters before your Nigerian citizenship and under the Federal character maintenance scenario, the Nigerian is seen first as an ethnic entity before the federal character balancing is  implemented. Which  in a way turns the logic of the president’s  appeal on its head and makes it hard to be a  Nigerian  first, before being a tribesman and that  is the reality check of the situation. It follows therefore  that   being a Nigerian first before the tribe is an illusion in present day  Nigeria or  at  best a work  in progress  under the present Nigeria president and  government.

This week the EU Foreign  Affairs Ministers met  in Brussels,   Belgium to discuss many issues, including the feud between Turkey and Greece over  gas exploration in disputed waters and  China but it  is the  call  by Hungary that the vice President  of the Commission should resign that interests  me seriously. The  EU  Commission Vice President  Vera Jourova  had called Hungary  a ‘sick  democracy  ‘ under the Rule of Law  Report on the EU and both Poland and Hungary  have been  condemned for  breaches of democratic standards in the EU. While EU laws recognize gay  rights  and LGBT people, Poland  has a new Education Minister  who has said ‘LGBT   are  not equal  to  normal  people’ According to the Polish  Education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek –‘ Lets protect ourselves against LGBT Ideology and stop  listening to idiocy about some human rights or some  equality ‘ Such  strong language make integration  and evolution of  moral and  religious  values difficult  to achieve in the EU  and shows that Hungary  and Poland  are ready  to go to any  length  to  ensure that  the  concept  of marriage being only between  a man and a woman ,   is  the norm  in their part of the EU even  though  most  member nations of the EU  think and  act  very  differently  in implementing their rule of  law  on the matter. The strong language on both sides show their  commitment to the democratic values they appreciate and respect in their various  nations seeking integration in the evolution of EU values and norms.

Finally  the US  Presidential  debate has shown that US President Donald Trump  has  met  his match in Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden , who called him both a fool and a liar to his face  and  asked  him finally  at a stage to just  shut  up. Trump  called Biden a  dull  man and boasted he had done in 47 months in office as president what Biden has not been able to do in 47 years in public life. One thing is clear, Trump  underrated Biden’s oratorical and  debating skills and  long experience  on debates  in the US  senate and he was told off in a fierce  confrontational manner laced with personal insults. Nevertheless although the debate was virile, I think  it is to be expected  given the great division in American politics  today. The two contenders defied political  correctness   and civility but then  that is the mood of their  nation  as well  as that   of their  supporters too  which is  that their candidate is the right  man to lead America after the election of November  3. The  debate was a spectacle  that shocked the watching world but at  least it showed the US President does not have a monopoly of bad manners and nastiness. That  is the nature of US politics in the unusual Trump presidency and Biden has  shown  that  he is  not a walk over in every  sense  of the word. Once again – From  the fury of this raging pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.

