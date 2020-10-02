Ex-agitator faults Wike on Rivers unemployment rate

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

A FORMER agitator and founder of the Network for the Defence of Democracy and Good Governance (NDDGG), High Chief Soboma Jackrich, has faulted the position of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on the state’s unemployment rate, as released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Federal Government’s agency, in its recent publication, categorised Rivers as top three states with the highest unemployment rate in Nigeria.

But Wike described the NBS report as fake and political, insisting that his government had provided about 100,000 jobs.

Reacting to the development, Jackrich said: “The only jobs Rivers citizens have benefited under him are menial jobs of daily pay for our youths; task force jobs, which have turned our youths to louts; and all state-owned enterprises, which were hitherto functional before now, are grounded and not revived and no new investments in place that would create employment for Rivers people.

“This accounts for the senseless wave of crime among our youths, owing partly to the treacherous ‘use and dump’ politics we play in Rivers State.”