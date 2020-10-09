Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Mike Edwards Set to Lead #EndSARS Protest in UK

Mike Edwards, Big Brother Naija season 4 first runner up, has disclosed his intention to lead the #EndSars protest in the United Kingdom where he currently resides with his family.

This decision was taken amidst the ongoing protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Announcing this on twitter, the reality star volunteered to lead the protest and he also urged Nigerians in diaspora not to be silent.

His tweet reads

“I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in London, who will join me? Nigerians in the Diaspora let’s not be silent”.

