Ex Call Her Daddy host Sofia Franklyn launches rival podcast

Sofia Franklyn is launching her own podcast five months after her bitter and public feud with her former Call Her Daddy co-host Alexandra Cooper over their contract renegotiation — as her ex-friend continues to record their raunchy show solo.

The 28-year-old, who claimed Cooper stabbed her in the back while they were renegotiating a new deal with Barstool Sports, promoted her upcoming podcast, Sofia with and F, on social media on Wednesday.

‘I’m back. Subscribe sloots,’ she wrote on Instagram, where she shared a link to a teaser for her new show with Sloot Media.

Moving on: Former Call Her Daddy host Sofia Franklyn, 28, is launching her own solo podcast, Sofia with an F

Drama: News of Franklyn’s show comes five months after her bitter and public feud with her former Call Her Daddy co-host Alexandra Cooper (left) over their contract renegotiation

It is unclear whether Sloot Media was founded by Sofia, or whether it is an independent production company.

The short promotional clip that was released on September 29 begins with multiple people slamming Franklyn, claiming ‘she’s a snake,’ ‘got greedy,’ and ‘ruined her career.’

The jabs were likely a part of the social media backlash she faced online after her partnership with Cooper went sour.

‘So, what I’m getting is you guys want to hear more from me,’ she says with a laugh after the diatribe of insults. ‘Hey, everybody, it’s me, Sofia. I’m back, and I have a brand new podcast. It’s called Sofia With an F.

‘Please subscribe now wherever you listen to podcasts because you’ll be hearing from me very soon,’ she adds.

‘Here goes nothin’: Franklyn has yet to share a release date for her podcast, but she posted a picture of audio equipment and microphone on Instagram Stories on Wednesday

Not much is known about the upcoming podcast, and while Franklyn has yet to share a release date with her fans, she is back to recording.

She posted a picture of her audio equipment and microphone on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, writing: ‘Here goes nothin.’

Franklyn rose to fame when she and Cooper started the Call Me Daddy podcast, in which they discuss sex and dating, in 2018. It was quickly acquired by Barstool Sports and became an immediate success.

Tensions eventually become unbearable earlier this year, however, when the podcast duo tried to renegotiate their contracts with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

At the time, they were reportedly making a base salary of $75,000, plus bonuses. They were said to have wanted to leave the company because they wanted to pursue other opportunities, like book and TV deals.

Looking back: Franklyn rose to fame when she and Cooper started the Call Me Daddy podcast, in which they discuss sex and dating, in 2018. It was quickly acquired by Barstool Sports

Done: Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy offered them a base salary of $500,000 each. Cooper took the deal, but Franklyn walked away, claiming her friend stabbed her in the back

While the podcast was on hiatus, rumors swirled that the co-hosts had ended up turning on each other.

Later, Portnoy shed more light on the problem by releasing his own episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast in which he shared his side of the drama.

He said that that a few months earlier, Franklyn and Cooper tried to renegotiate their contracts, demanding $1 million each — but, he added, there was no upside for Barstool, which already has them locked into a three-year contract.

He noted he did offer them a better deal, though: $500,000 each, with bonuses, and six months taken off their contract.

Cooper was interested in taking the deal, but Franklyn was not. And what’s more, Portnoy said, Franklyn’s boyfriend was stirring up trouble.

Her side: Cooper blasted Franklyn for asking for more money from Barstool Sports for their podcast when she did most of the work

Another angle: Portnoy (left) alleged that Franklyn’s boyfriend, HBO executive Peter Nelson (right), had ‘brought in all these lawyers’ and ‘was opening shopping Call Her Daddy’

‘I was starting to hear whispers, and [Cooper] confirmed it, and this is a big part of the story: [Franklyn’s] new boyfriend… Peter Nelson, HBO executive, probably greenlit a hit piece on me not too long ago, [came] into the mix,’ he said, pointing to an episode of HBO’s Real Sports in which women claimed they’d been harassed online and that Barstool encouraged it.

‘He was the one who brought in all these lawyers… he was openly shopping Call Her Daddy,’ he said. ‘A part of me is like, you know what? No amount of money is worth this. Let’s just get rid of them, keep the [intellectual property], and start this over again ourselves.’

Franklyn eventually chimed in herself, sharing a message on her Instagram Stories in which she said Cooper had backstabbed her and was treating her like an ’employee.’

‘I found out that Alex had gone behind my back and done something. And I found out it wasn’t the first time. And that’s why we’re here. I trusted Alex. I feel betrayed,’ she said.

‘I am willing to do Call Her Daddy. I really am. I just can’t do it under the circumstances that she wants… she is demanding that she controls the show.

‘We are partners. We have always been that way. We’ve always been 50/50, and so it’s put me in an extremely tough position. So here we are.’

New look: Cooper returned to the Call Her Daddy podcast alone and recorded her first solo episode in May

Waiting game: It’s unclear if Franklyn will address the drama on her new podcast, which has yet to be given a release date

When Franklyn refused to accept the new deal that was offered to them, Cooper returned to the podcast alone, recording her first solo episode in May.

The episode was dedicated to her feud with Franklyn, whom she dubbed greedy and ‘all about the money.’

She blasted Franklyn for asking for more money from Barstool Sports for their podcast when she did most of the work.

‘Sofia did not take the deal and when it got held up and there were no more points coming from her side, we had to move forward without her. That’s all it is,’ she said. ‘Everyone realized she’s never gonna be happy.

‘There were more and more points and then eventually, she stopped sending points and then she never sent her points. She said she wanted it. She never signed it.’

Cooper also claimed Franklyn’s boyfriend, Nelson, is ‘extremely controlling’ and was looking to profit from the show.

While their friendship will likely never recover, Cooper seems to be doing more than fine on her own. In August, she interviewed Miley Cyrus on the podcast, proving that her solo act was not a mistake.