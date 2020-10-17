Ex Chicago PD chief Eddie Johnson had TEN drinks before he was found asleep at the wheel

Eddie Johnson, the disgraced former Chicago Police Chief, had the equivalent of ten drinks before he was found asleep at the wheel of his cop car last year by two of his subordinates who let him drive himself home afterwards despite fearing for his safety.

Johnson was fired last December for lying about the October 16 incident. It involved him going to Ceres Bar in Chicago with Cynthia Donald, his security guard and driver, where they were seen kissing repeatedly.

He then drove her back to police HQ and started to drive himself but didn’t make it all the way before he stopped the car and fell asleep the wheel, leaving the vehicle running.

The incident and what happened afterwards have been under review for a year but on Friday – a day after Donald filed a lawsuit against Johnson alleging he’d sexually abused and harassed her – Chicago’s Inspector General’s Office released their report.

Seven cops were suspended over their handling of the incident.

Eddie Johnson was found asleep at the wheel of his car in October last year after drinking the equivalent of ten alcoholic drinks. Bodycam footage of him at the wheel is shown above

Cynthia Donald is suing Eddie Johnson claiming he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2016 after having her reassigned to his security detail because he was attracted to her

Two probationary officers were suspended for one day each, two other officers for seven days, a sergeant for 14 days, a lieutenant for 21 days and a commander for 28 days.

The report found that cops mishandled the situation by allowing Johnson to drive himself home but that there was no cover-up.

The report says Johnson had had the ‘equivalent of approximately 10 alcoholic beverages’ on the night. Ceres is known for its heavy pours.

The report also makes reference to a cop who’d had ‘several large servings of rum’ with Johnson and says they then drove their vehicle. That cop was not named. The report indicates they are facing a seven-day suspension.

Donald denies that she was drunk when she drove herself home after she and Johnson parted ways.

The report says the worst offense was that of Don Jerome.

He didn’t report on a more junior cop who took a cellphone video of the bodycam footage of Johnson in his car. Jerome will be suspended for 29 days because of it.

‘Multiple sworn CPD personnel failed to effectively carry out their duties in compliance with policy in the handling and aftermath of the… incident.

‘By allowing the superintendent to drive home despite concern for his condition, the officers failed to promote CPD’s goal of protecting the public and brought discredit on CPD, specifically, because their actions created the impression of giving the superintendent preferential treatment,’ the report says.

Donald is shown speaking at a virtual press conference with her attorneys on Thursday

In her lawsuit filed on Thursday, Donald claimed he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2016 after having her moved to his division.

She claims he sent her nude photographs, forced her to engage in sex acts and sexually harassed her at work.

The lawsuit claims he intentionally moved her onto his security detail in 2016 because he was attracted to her then, three months later, pushed her onto a couch, took off her pants and performed oral sex on her without her permission.

He then ejaculated on her, the lawsuit claims, and said: ‘Now you belong to me.’

‘Superintendent Johnson used his position of power and authority over Plaintiff to pressure her into engaging in these sexual acts by conditioning her employment and advancements within (the Chicago Police Department) upon her submission to unwanted and unwelcomed sexual activity, promising her promotions, and berating her whenever she summoned the courage to resist his advances,’ the lawsuit alleges.

In 2019, when Mayor Lori Lightfoot found out about the night out that cost Johnson his career, Donald says she was treated unfairly because she was transferred to the records division of the police force.

Lightfoot fired Johnson in extraordinary fashion, publicly shaming him for allegedly misleading her and the public. He’d been due to retire anyway.

Johnson and Donald were seen kissing at a bar in Chicago on October 16th. Surveillance footage showed them kissing repeatedly inside Ceres Bar.

Later that night, Johnson was found alone slumped at the wheel of his car. He had been drinking.

The lawsuit claims Mayor Lori Lightfoot told Johnson to ‘dump’ Donald from his security detail and move her to a desk job

On Thursday afternoon, Donald and her attorneys held a virtual press conference where they said she’d been subjected to ‘sexual and emotional torture’.

They also said he ‘forced’ her to go with him to the bar that night.

She said she’d decided to come forward because she wants other women who may have been victims of his to come forward to.

‘I am a 14 year veteran of the Chicago PD.

‘My hope is that other women who are also survivors will have the courage to come forward and speak out. The stories of abuse of other cops gave me the courage to speak.

‘For more than three years, I was subjected to unwanted, uninvited sexual abuse, and intimidation in a hostile environment by my boss.

‘He referred to me by derogatory names and in demeaning ways.

‘He referred to me as his girl. At times I was able to avoid his advances, he would tell me “you got away this time”.

‘He made it clear I had to follow his orders, which included engaging in unwanted sexual acts with him in order to keep my job.’

He denied her allegations vehemently, describing them as ‘patently false’ and ‘egregiously dehumanizing towards true victims who have truly suffered sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.’