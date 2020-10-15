Ex-convict bags 1 year jail term for stealing block moulds worth N70,000

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, sentenced a 40-year-old man, Saheed Isola, to one year imprisonment for stealing two block moulds, valued at N70,000.

Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus pronounced the sentence after the convict, who had no legal representation, had pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Oct. 14, at Lameco area of Osogbo.

Fagboyinbo said that the convict unlawfully entered a shop and stole a nine-inch block mould, valued N40,000 and a six-inch block mould, valued N30,000, belonging to one Moshood Ishola.

According to him, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 413 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Vol. II, Law of Osun State, 2020

The convict had admitted that he had, in 2019, been convicted for a similar offence by a magistrates’ court and sentenced to community service.

The magistrate, after listening to the facts presented by the police prosecutor, sentenced Isola to one-year imprisonment, without an option of fine.

Vanguard News Nigeria