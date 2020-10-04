Ex-Daily Times MD unveils environment newspaper

Our Reporter

Ace journalist and media strategist, Aliu Akoshile, has unveiled an online newspaper, NatureNews.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja, Akoshile, who was until recently the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Times, said he came up with the specialized newspaper as a novel solution to the critical challenge of development journalism in Nigeria and Africa.

He said NatureNews would satisfy the yearnings for authoritative news coverage of the environment as a means to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG set by the United Nations.

Akoshile, who noted that politics, business, sports and entertainment have dominated media coverage until now, said those sectors would even thrive better in a safe and clean environment.

He said his vision was for NatureNews to be the most authoritative news platform on environment issues in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Akoshile who previously managed the entire revenue business of Daily Trust newspaper, said NatureNews would partner all stakeholders that are involved with global actions towards nurturing a living environment.

Commenting on issues of press freedom, he said Nature News was founded on the principles of fundamental human rights as enunciated in the UN and AU Charters.

He said the newspaper subscribes fully to cardinal ethics of journalism on accurate, fair, balanced and truthful reporting, adding that it will hold the governments accountable on their social contracts.

Explaining the areas of focus for Nature News, Akoshile said the newspaper has set an agenda around the menace of gully erosion, desertification, oil spillage, open defecation and especially flooding that recently ravaged many states of the country.

On the coincidence of the birth of NatureNews with Nigeria’s diamond jubilee, Akoshile said no positive project is too much to be gifted to such a great nation that is inhabited by largely good people.