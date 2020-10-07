Ex-governor Ohakim charged with giving false information

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

Former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim has been charged with giving false information by the office of the Inspector-General of Police.

Ohakim was alleged to have “unlawfully used the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos State.

He was also accused of giving false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa by claiming that she threatened him with a gun.

The charge reads in part: