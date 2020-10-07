Ex-governor Ohakim charged with giving false information

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja
Former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim has been charged with giving false information by the office of the Inspector-General of Police.
Ohakim was alleged to have “unlawfully used the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos State.
He was also accused of giving false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa by claiming that she threatened him with a gun.
The charge reads in part:
- That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May, 2019, at Asokoro, did unlawfully give false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos state, knowing it to be false…
- That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May, 2019 at Asokoro, did unlawfully use…the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos State and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.
