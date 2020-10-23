ex-militants-blame-bad-governance-for-raging-protests

Former militants, under the aegis of Supreme Council of Niger Delta Avengers (SCONDA), have blamed bad governance for the ongoing nationwide protests by aggrieved youths.

Mr John Duku, in a statement on behalf of the ex-agitators, condemned the shooting at the Lekki tollgate that claimed the lives of some protesters on Tuesday night in Lagos. He described the incident as senseless.

The group argued that the demonstrations were not essentially about the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force, but a direct response to other social ills.

They said: “We are in full support of the current nationwide protests spearheaded by the teeming youths of this nation.”