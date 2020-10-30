ex-perm-specs-worry-about-security

Emmanuel Oladesu

THE Association of Retired Lagos State Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) on Thursday urged Lagosians to be security conscious.

The body said it has monitored the recent events in the state, particularly the peaceful protest by youths who have genuine intention to contribute to developement.

Noting that security should not be compromised, its chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Olagbaye, said: “The general public should provide useful information on security matters within their environment to traditional rulers, the officials of local government, state and security agencies.”

Reflecting on the protests, he noted that the demands of the youths were cogent and relevant to the ultimate institutional reform of the security architecture in the country.

Olagbaye, who spoke with reporters in Lagos, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for his prompt response to the demands of the #ENDSARS# protesters.

He however, lamented saddened by the outbreak of violence, leading to loss of lives and destruction of public and private properties.

Olagbaye said: “We commiserate with the Government of Lagos State, on all public and private properties destroyed as well as business premises looted. This incident has indeed set the State back on some development achievements of many decades.

“It is our belief that with all hands on deck, we shall overcome these challenges and Lagos State will rise again.

“Our rampaging Youth to desist from any further destructive action and allow peace to reign.

“All security agencies to rise up to the occasion to provide security to life and properties.”

He added: “We join the State government in calling on members of the public to providing useful information, evidences and suggestions to the #ENDSARS# Judicial Commission of Enquiry.

“We also call on the Federal government to cooperate with the State government on funding the rehabilitation of public and private buildings affected by violence.

“We request all our men and women of Goodwill, Religious leaders and noble Nigerians, to put Lagos State in prayers and support all programmes put in place by the State government on reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement.”