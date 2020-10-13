Ex-policeman arraigned for stealing phone

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

A 24-year-old dismissed police officer, Olayiwola Felix has been arraigned before an Osun State Magistrate Court, Osogbo, for allegedly stealing a phone and cash belonging to a police applicant.

Police prosecutor Idoko John told the court that the suspect on August 24, 2020 at about 8:30pm at Nigeria police Headquarters Osogbo stole a bag containing one Tecno Camon 12 mobile phone, valued at N58,000 and N25,000 belonging to one Ajibola Bolaji, a police applicant.

He pleaded not guilty, and Magistrate Modupe Awodele granted him bail.

The case was adjourned till November 9, for hearing.