Ex-Secret Service executive SLAMS Trump for putting agents’ health at risk

A former Secret Service executive has blasted President Trump for putting ‘agents’ safety at risk’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph Petro, who worked for the Secret Service for 23 years and protected Ronald Reagan, penned an op-ed for The Washington Post Wednesday slamming the current Commander-in-chief for acting recklessly as he battles COVID-19.

Petro took particular issue with President Trump taking a joyride outside Walter Reed Medical Center over the weekend, during which time he was confined to a hermetically sealed car with two agents.

‘Given the president’s COVID-19 infection, this was a gratuitous and dangerous political exercise that needlessly exposed his Secret Service agents — as well as their families — to the potentially deadly novel coronavirus,’ Petro wrote.

The ex-agent also took issue with Secret Service management for letting the President get away with such a stunt.

‘Where was the Secret Service senior management? Did anyone resist this potential danger to these agents and perhaps their families? It was an avoidable risk, and someone should have objected,’ he blasted.

Petro – who is now a managing director at Citigroup – says he has also been left disappointed at seeing Secret Service agents forgoing face masks while in the company of the President.

‘I hold the management of the Secret Service responsible for this inexcusable lack of concern for the lives of the agents and their families.

‘The Secret Service cannot protect the president from himself, but its management has a solemn responsibility to protect those agents who put their lives on the line every day to protect him,’ Petro bluntly wrote.

‘It should not be that hard to do.’

Trump went for a spin outside Walter Reed on Sunday, with two hazmat suit-clad agents in the front seat

Petro is seen protecting President Ronald Reagan at The White House in the mid 1980s

Petro is just one ex-Secret Service employee speaking out against the President in recent days.

Another former agent, J.J. Hensley, told NPR that there is ‘a lot of frustration’ among currently employees about Trump’s conduct.

“Agents are already worrying about guns and knives and bombs – now they have to worry about COVID-19,’ Hensley told the radio network.

Another retired Secret Service supervisor, who spoke to NPR on the condition of anonymity, concurred.

‘Agents in the field have been complaining. I’ve gotten that from multiple friends that are on the job, that they’re not happy in the ranks, that they’re having to work at these rallies where people are coming in without wearing masks and that the Trump campaign has made that OK,’ the anonymous source stated.

The president, accompanied by Secret Service agents, returned to the White House Monday evening despite still being infected with COVID-19

As soon as the president got to the top of the White House balcony he pulled off his mask, raising questions on whether he exposed more White House staff and Secret Service agents to the virus

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama also weighed in.

The former First Lady sent out a tweet after the President returned to the White House and took off his face mask in front of news crews and cameras.

He then walked back into the White House potentially exposing other Secret Service agents in the process.

‘I understand if the last few days have felt like a whirlwind,’ Obama tweeted Tuesday.

‘My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus – from those in the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service to this country ought never be taken for granted, to all those across the country whose names and stories most of us will unfortunately only know as statistics.’ s

However, President Trump has hit back, saying that he could never win in the eyes of the media and left-wing politicians.

‘ It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!’ Trump tweeted.

It comes amid reports that at least one Secret Service agent has tested positive for the virus. However, the organization is not officially releasing any details.

The former first lady stuck up for the Secret Service and White House residence staff, telling Trump their ‘service ought never be taken for granted’