Excitements as TACA heritage Center rebrands

Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, being street on which the Talala Arts and Culture Afrique Center, TACA, is situated, will bubble with a beehive of activities marking its official opening to the general public, come 24th October 2020.

A preview of what awaits guests during the opening, indicates that the Place is ready to take art and culture promotion to a higher level. The interiors of different sections of the building have been aesthetically adorned with colourful flowers and stunning art works by some Nigeria’s art masters; Kolade Oshinowo, Bruice Onabrakpeya, Victor Ehikhamenor and many others.

The Center which offers everything about African culture, is designed in appreciation of Africa’s culture and heritage with the aim to reposition them back into the fibre of the society and at the same time, making them exportable. The centre also provides a suitable environment that cuts across all age brackets for the education, enjoyment and appreciation of who we are as Africans.

Speaking ahead of the grand opening of TACA, the Director, HRH Dr Abiola Dosumu Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, disclosed that TACA Center was conceived over 30 years ago out of the need to checkmate the fast eroding rich African culture and value caused by the systematic replacement of who we are by alien cultures.

Erelu Kuti whose love for our diverse ways of life and art, propelled her interest into the conscious preservation of Africa’s heritage over the years added that the essence of rebranding the Center was to promote, project and protect our culture in its real fibre and sense. She further noted that the Talala dreams have evolved over the years in showcasing and supporting Africa’s culture and tradition across the globe.

Going down memory lane on how Talala a Yoruba word which is translated as ‘A Dreamer’s Place’ was birthed, Erelu Kuti explained that, “Many years ago, my grandmother left a variety of hand-woven fabric that I loved so much and didn’t want to let go. So, I kept on reproducing the fabric in many colours. At a point, I took a shop somewhere in London and had the fabric on display and I was complemented for that. So, I’ll say this was borne out of the need to be distinct in showcasing African heritage where western culture dominates; an uncharted path. This ‘dive into an ocean of sharks’ paid off by the wide acceptance of our cultural value by the western world”

It was therefore the need to consolidate all aspects of Talala’s operations over the years into a single location for administrative and operational purposes according to her, that birthed the cultural edifice, TACA Center. With additional aim of empowering the youths while zeroing on the girl child, eight major services are currently being offered by TACA which include; ‘Fashion House’, set aside for the display and retail of a wide range of indigenous fashion designs and wears. This section provides an avenue to promote emerging and established indigenous fashion designers.

The ‘Dance, Music and Art Academy’, provides training in performing and visual arts for both leisure (social classes) and academic purposes (certifications). The wide array of offering includes Dance: Jives, Salsa, Waltz, Contemporary African and Traditional Dance, Ballroom and Hip-Hop. For Music, there are Vocal, Piano, Violin, Horns and Traditional Instruments while Visual Art department will offer trainings in Painting, Drawing, Adire (Tie & Dye), Batik, Basketry, Beadwork, Embroidery, Pottery, Calabash Decoration, etc. The centre also offers classes in the three major Nigerian languages (Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa) as well as French Language.

While the ‘Art Gallery’ assures a space to showcase the skilful works of art by both emerging and established artists, ‚Culture Table’, a roof top garden restaurant offers delicious and gastronomic dishes (indigenous and foreign) which can be enjoyed in a hygienic, exclusive and serene environment. It also provides the opportunity to meet renowned chefs as well as experience their culinary mastery. There is also the ‘Tea House’, which provides a unique experience in tea brewing which can be enjoyed over gastronomic munches in an opulent environment.

Available also are ‘Event Hall’ and ‘Muscle & Champagne Lounge’ as well as Floral Stall which sells and provides an aesthetic view of flowers in addition to offering training on flower arrangement, pruning and nurturing.

