Exercise Crocodile Smile V1 to be conducted nationwide

The Nigerian Army has said that its annual Exercise Crocodile Smile for 2020 would be conducted nationwide from Oct. 20 to Dec. 31.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Saturday, said the exercise was usually conducted in the last quarter of the year.

Musa said that the 2020 exercise would include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track, and counter negative propaganda in social media and across the cyberspace.

According to him, this is the first-ever Cyberwarfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces.

Musa also explained that the exercise would also include a positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East to other parts of the country.

He explained that the terrorists were fleeing the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the region.

“The Nigerian Army, once again, reassures all well-meaning Nigerians of its commitment to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria.

“It urges members of the public for their support and understanding throughout the period of the exercise,” he said.

