Expert advocates 80% budget for digital marketing amidst pandemic

By Afolabi Idowu

The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Lilvera Group, Mr. Buchi Johnson, has urged clients and corporate organisations to review their marketing plans and budgets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has redefined the dynamics of the Nigerian marketing environment.

The London Business School alumnus, who spoke to journalists recently in his Lekki office, said that there will be new opportunities post pandemic that brands can pivot to be a part of. Technology is making it very easy for us to get a lot of things done and presently, any business that wants to make it has to create strategies using technology to achieve success online.

“Going forward, a serious minded organisation that wants to achieve great success for its brand and products must adopt an 80% to 20% budget planning for its marketing activities. This is as a result of the COVID-19 impact on bottomline as well as government regulations,” Johnson said.

The Lilvera Group boss, who believes that brands must make a conscious effort to understand their consumers’ online needs, said, “Understanding your consumers’ online behaviors will help any brand align with their needs. To achieve this, brands must ensure their teams are social media savvy to meet consumers’ needs.”

“Their understanding of tech tools will help manage sales channels and consumer conversations. They will also be able to understand what influences consumer decisions in the present situation as well as what influence new business and partnership,” he stressed.