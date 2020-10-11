Expert urges Abia to address multiple taxation, insecurity

Executive Director, Partnership Initiative In The Niger Delta (PIND), Dr. Dara Akala, has urged Abia State government to address the issues of multiple taxation, insecurity and difficulty in acquiring land for economic development.

He also recommended the adoption of a demand-driven approach in implementing the plan, which he submitted to the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in Umuahia.

Speaking to The Guardian, yesterday, Akala said PIND was collaborating with stakeholders to implement the long-term economic plan for the state.

He predicted that if the plan is successfully executed, it would promote a viable and stable economic environment.

Ikpeazu, while receiving the Draft Plan from Akala, said his administration would position the state on the path of sustainable growth based on a homegrown plan.

He insisted that Abia problems must be diagnosed and solved empirically.

The governor also disclosed that his ambition was to grow the Abia State Gross Domestic Product (GDP) higher than the national average for the state to become a strong economic hub in the nearest future.