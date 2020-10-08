Expert urges practitioners to enhance Africa’s productivity

By Damola Kola-Dare

PRESIDENT, World Confederation of Productivity Science (WCPS), Mike Dillon, has underscored the need for stakeholders in the productivity space on the continent to collaborate to improve her productivity.

Speaking at the first virtual graduation of the Institute of Productivity and Business Innovation Management (IPBIM), Dilon proposed a platform where Africa can discuss the way forward for her productivity with Nigeria championing the course.

“In as much as there is a future for the continent, Africa is almost known as the sleeping giant and there is need for stakeholders in the productivity space across the continent to work to improve her productivity,” he said, urging IPBIM to collaborate with the National Productivity Centre to make it happen.

President, IPBIM, Mr Remi Dairo, said the institute would not relent in her efforts to produce change agents that would transform the continent of Africa starting from Nigeria. He therefore urged the federal government to create an enabling environment for private bodies that drive the reality of productivity and innovative enterprise among Nigerians.

Congratulating the 12 graduands, he said the institute was poised to raise practitioners in the productivity and innovation ecosystem in Nigeria.

The Director of Planning and PolicyAnalysis, National Productivity Centre, Abuja, Mr Gbenga Bamiduro, noted that the country needs the collaboration of the private and public sectors to promote productivity science.

He assured that the NPC will love to collaborate with global bodies like WCPS and IPBIM to improve the productivity of the nation.

IPBIM Chairman, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, assured that the board would make the institute focused.

He expressed its readiness to collaborate with local and international agencies to bring events that that would boost the economy.

Also, a productivity expert from the Institute of Productivity United Kingdom (U.K.), Mr Gautham Balasubramanya, said skills are vital to get the global opportunities in various industries. He stressed the need to keep learning in the changing world.