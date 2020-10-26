experts-decry-loss-of-53.6-million-metric-tonnes-e-waste

Environmental experts have said lamented that 53.6 million metric tonnes (MT) of electronic waste generated worldwide were lost to placement in landfill, burnt or illegally traded.

Parts of the waste, they said, were treated in a sub-standard way.

They called for a legislation to mitigate the associated environmental health risks.

This was made known during a two-day virtual webinar session to mark the International E-waste Day.

The event was in collaboration with United Nation Information Centre (UNIC), International Labour Organisation (ILO), United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Federal Ministry of Environment, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Agency (NESREA), E-Waste producer Responsibility of Nigeria (EPRON) and Fabe International Foundation.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Mrs. Ronke Odeneye, said the UN in 2019 declared that 17.4 per cent of global E-waste was collected and recycled, while 53.6 million metric tonnes (MT) of electronic waste generated worldwide were placed in landfill, burned or illegally traded and treated in a sub-standard way.

According to her, in 2019, 461.3kt was generated at a rate of 1.7tonnes in the country as against the 277kt generated at a rate of 1.5tonnes in 2017.

General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, highlighted the opportunities and challenges inherent in circularity of the sector and need for collective effort to achieve set goals.

“We aim to use this program as a launch pad to foster stakeholder’s involvement through building key partnerships and collaborations.

“To further promote government’s efforts on recycling, proper e-waste management and also encourage consumers to employ sustainable management of e-waste due to high levels of E-waste generation, improper and unsafe treatment and disposal through incineration or in landfills with significant challenges to the environment and human health.” Fasawe said