Explosion rocks factory in Rivers

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

An explosion has occurred at the Rivers State-owned Flour Mill Company Limited located at Industry and Harbour Road in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the deafening blast, which happened at about 10am on Friday, shook the foundation of residential houses and business houses.

It was said to have caused panic among residents forcing some of them to run for safety.

The cause of the blast at the abandoned floor mill could not be ascertained, but sources said the sound was loud and was followed by fire.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said: “I left the flour mills about ten minutes when I heard the explosion. I don’t know what caused it because we came back to the place but could not get in because it was dangerous”.

It was learnt that officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Rivers State Fire Service responded to a distress call, but had a tough time combating the fire.

When contacted, the Rivers State Commissioner for Special Duties, Thomas Bariere, confirmed the incident, but said no casualty was recorded.

He said: “I can tell you on good authority that our men were on the ground. They responded immediately and the fire was put out in good time. So there is no cause for alarm”.