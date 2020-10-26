eyimofe-selected-for-2020-karlovy-vary-international-film-festival

Nigerian feature film, Eyimofe (This is My Desire), has been selected for this year’s edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF).







The event is one of the oldest A-list film festivals (i.e., non-specialised festivals with a competition for feature-length fiction films), a category it shares with the festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, San Sebastian, Moscow, Montreal, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Among filmmakers, buyers, distributors, sales agents, and journalists, KVIFF is considered the most important event in all of Central and Eastern Europe.







Described as the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious festival in Central and Eastern Europe, the carefully assembled selection for this year’s KVIFF features notable movies not only from Utah’s celebration of independent cinema, but also from the Berlinale, Venice, San Sebastian as well as several titles with the Cannes 2020 Label.







Diverse in terms of theme, genre, and geography, the selection boasts the winner of the Venice festival Nomadland from director Chloé Zhao; Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, an emotionally charged documentary portrait of the legendary frontman from Ireland’s cult band the Pogues; and the first part of Russian filmmaker Ilya Khrzhanovsky’s fascinating project, DAU. Natasha. In addition to renowned autheurs such as Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida), Gianfranco Rosi (Notturno), Kelly Reichardt (First Cow), Benh Zeitlin (Wendy), and Victor Kossakovsky



(Gunda), the festival will host a number of exceptional debuts.







Every year, the festival presents some 200 films from around the world, and regularly hosts famous and important filmmakers. The Karlovy Vary festival is intended for both film professionals and the general public, and offers visitors a carefully designed programme, excellent facilities and a broad range of other services.







The first year of one of the world’s oldest film festivals was in 1946 in Mariánské Lázně. The festival moved to Karlovy Vary in 1947, and the following year the festival became competitive awarding its first Crystal Globe. In 1956, the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) officially designated Karlovy Vary a category A festival.







The Karlovy Vary festival spent 40 years operating under political pressures in socialist Czechoslovakia. In 1994, a new team headed by well-known Czech actor Jiří Bartoška and leading film journalist Eva Zaoralová took over the festival’s organisation and decided to reshape the stagnating festival into a film forum deserving of international attention.







Presented by GDN Studios, Eyimofe (This is My Desire) is directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo. The film had its World Premiere at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in February and was also selected for Indie Lisboa International Film Festival in Portugal, BFI London Film Festival in UK, Mostra Sao Paolo International Film Festival in Brazil,, Cinecitta International Film Festival (CIFF) in Netherlands, Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain, The Viennale in Austria, Sharjah Film Platform festival in UAE, Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada, and AFI Film Festival in USA.







Funded entirely in Nigeria and shot in 16mm and filmed across 48 locations in Lagos, Executive Producers include Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele and Ifeoma Esiri.

