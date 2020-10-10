Eyimofe to premiere in UK as part of the activities to celebrate Nigeria at 60

Eyimofe (This is my desire) London screening would create an opportunity for the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom to join in the country’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Eyimofe is set to premiere in the United Kingdom, at the BFI London Film Festival on October 11.

The movie a GDN Studios production had its world premiere at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in February.

It is also billed to celebrate its U.S premiere at the AFI Fest on October 20.

Ahead of the London screening, which will create an opportunity for the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom to join in the country’s 60th anniversary celebration, Eyimofe has debuted its official trailer for the festival, which is already generating interest from the global film community.

The 114 minutes film directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri, features Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander, Tomiwa Edun, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah and others.

